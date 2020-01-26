Over 150 Sri Lankans to be evacuated from China

Over 150 Sri Lankans are to be evacuated from China as the coronavirus continued to spread with China on Sunday morning announcing 15 more deaths from the new coronavirus, including one in Shanghai, the first reported so far in the metropolis.

Thirteen more deaths were also announced in Hubei Province, where the outbreak began, and one was announced in Henan Province. The latest deaths brought the toll in China to 56.

Across the country, 688 cases of the new virus were diagnosed on Saturday, the government said early Sunday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,975.

The Sri Lankan Government said that steps are being taken to bring back 150 Sri Lankan students from Chengdu in the Sichuan Province within the next 48 hours.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had instructed the authorities to repatriate all Sri Lankan students in Wuhan and Sichuan. (Colombo Gazette)