Four people tested in Sri Lanka for coronavirus cleared

Four people tested in Sri Lanka for the coronavirus have been cleared.

The four people were tested for suspected symptoms of the virus but initial tests found they were not infected by the coronavirus.

Further test are to be carried out.

Two people, including a Chinese woman, were initially admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) yesterday on suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus.

A Chinese tourist and a Sri Lankan who returned to the country from Wuhan were admitted to the IDH hospital after they showed symptoms of the virus.

Later another Chinese national and a Sri Lankan were also admitted to the hospital on suspicion of having contracted the virus. (Colombo Gazette)