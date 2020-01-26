Fonseka admits UNP stole through bond scam

United National Party (UNP) member, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka today admitted that the UNP stole from the public through the treasury bond scam.

Addressing UNP provincial council members and supporters in Colombo today, Fonseka said that the UNP was ruined as a result of the bond scam.

He said the UNP leadership must not continue with crooks in the party.

The former Army Commander also said that some UNP members tarnished the image of the party by saying Sri Lanka was not a Sinhalese, Buddhist country.

Fonseka called for a complete restructuring of the party by giving a place for young members. (Colombo Gazette)