UNF partners frustrated due to disunity in UNP

United National Front (UNF) partners are frustrated due to the disunity in the United National Party (UNP), former Minister and Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) leader Mano Ganesan said.

The TPA is part of the UNF which is led by the UNP and includes several other political parties.

“UNP is the unique main national party, as United National Front (UNF), is in the company of mainstream minority parties representing all shades of Sri Lankan communities. This UNF strength shall not go waste. Today UNF partners are frustrated due to the disunity in the UNP,” Ganesan tweeted today.

The TPA is scheduled to meet and discuss the possibility of contesting on its own at the Parliamentary elections this year.

The UNP is facing a bitter leadership battle between current party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and deputy leader Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)