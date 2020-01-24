Suspects accused over abduction of 11 youth granted bail

The Permanent High Court at Bar today granted bail to former Navy Media Spokesperson Commodore DKP Dassanayake and 12 others, who were charged with the abduction and disappearance of eleven youth in Colombo and its suburbs in 2008 and 2009.

A three member Permanent High Court panel comprising of Justices Champa Janaki Rajaratne, Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe granted bail to the 13 accused.

Former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda, who was named as the 13th accused in the case, was reportedly not present in court when the case was taken up today.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had last year recorded statements from Karannagoda over the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in 2008-2009.

Last year, Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC had decided to indict Karannagoda and 13 others in connection with the abduction, torture, extortion and conspiracy to murder 11 persons in 2008 and 2009.

The Attorney General had maintained that information had shown that the accused had committed punishable offences which come under section 102, 113 A, 356, 338, 333, 198, 372, 32 and 296 of the Penal Code in respect of conspiracy, abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person, wrongful confinement for the purpose of confinement, conspiracy to extort, extortion, giving false information and conspiracy to commit murder.

Those abducted and murdered were S.A. Leon Stanly, Roshan Leon Stanly, John Reed, Thiyagaraja Jhegan, Rajiv Naganadan, Ramalingam Thilakeshwaran, Pradeep Vishvanadan, Mohammed Saajith, Mohammed Dilan, Kasthuri Arachchilage Anthony and Mohammed Anwar Mubarak. (Colombo Gazette)