Seylan Bank enables multicurrency transactions for LEADS

With a mission to empower and foster the growing financial needs in the country for charitable organizations, Seylan Bank joined hands with LEADS to enable multicurrency donation acceptance for the first time in Sri Lanka.

This partnership will enable LEADS to accept aid/donations in multiple currencies to expand their reach and fulfill the needs of underprivileged communities within the country. As a socially responsible corporate financial entity in Sri Lanka, Seylan Bank believes in empowering tomorrow’s financial needs today.

Leads received its Charity status in the year 1985 and were formally established in 1983 as an organization to implement programs to condense human suffering and promote the wellbeing and living statuses of the less fortunate within the country. With this partnership, LEADS becomes the first organization to accept multicurrency donations/aid with the Seylan payment gateway.

As the bank with a heart,Seylan understood the mounting need of this charity organization and other organizations with similar requirements. It was noted that the hardships they face when receiving aid from donors across the world are challenging and somewhat cumbersome. This solution will fulfill their requirement allowing them to focus on theirhumanitarian tasks at ground level, leaving the financial services solutioning to Seylan. Team Seylan partnered with LEADS to enable multicurrency transactions with a host of value-added services to enhance the donor experience

Going forward any charitable organization in Sri Lanka, be it Small or Medium scale can partner with Seylan and have access to a magnitude of facilities for the first time in Sri Lanka. Excellent server uptime, affordable pricing for merchants to exploit E-commerce opportunities, seamless integration process with multiple online applications, one-time integration for future upgrades, user-friendly backend with detailed real-time reports, 256 Bit SSL Secured & PCI certified payment gateway that adapts with almost all platforms, card on file feature availability, T+1 to T+7 payment settlements and a 24/7 technical assistance / Contact center help desk facility to solve any errors in securing payments and other customer support needs.

For more information on this service and other Seylan Bank products and services please visit www.seylan.lk or call 011 – 200-88-88.