Pakistan’s Naval Chief to visit Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI(M) is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on the invitation of SL Navy commander, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva from January 25-29, 2020.

During his stay in Sri Lanka, Naval Chief will meet Commanders of the Navy, Army,Air force and Defence Secretary. He will also call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi joined the Pakistan Navy on 13 January 1979 and undertook initial training at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK. He got commission in Operations Branch in June 1981 and won the coveted “Sword of Honour”.

His key staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans), Chief Inspector (Navy), Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) and Chief of the Staff at Naval Headquarters.

The Admiral holds Master’s degree in War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also done Command & Staff Course from Royal Australian Navy Staff College.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral has been awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan. (Colombo Gazette)