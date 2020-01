Major General (Retired) Nanda Mallawaarachchi has been appointed as the Director General of the Multi-Purpose Development Task Force.

He had earlier served as the Secretary to the Ministry of Law and Order and Ambassador to Indonesia.

Major General (Retd.) Mallawarachchi was a former Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army.

He was the acting Army Commander when former Commander Sarath Fonseka was recuperating from injuries he received in the LTTE suicide attack on his life. (Colombo Gazette)