JVP demands legal action based on Forensic Audit reports

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today demanded legal action to be initiated based on the Forensic Audit reports.

JVP Parliamentarian and former chairman of the Parliament Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) Sunil Handunnetti said that the Government must initiate legal action and not allow those accused over the treasury bond scam to go unpunished.

Speaking to reporters today, Handunnetti said that both the Mahinda Rajapaksa led Government and the Ranil Wickremesinghe led Government are blaming each other after the Forensic Audit reports were released.

Handunnetti said that the public must ensure the reports are not pushed under the carpet.

He urged Mahinda Rajapaksa as current Finance Minister and Prime Minister to initiate the judicial process on the bond scam as they were given a mandate at the last election to do so.

Handunnetti also said that the JVP will launch a public awareness programme on the Forensic Audit reports.

Five Forensic Audit reports on the Central Bank treasury bond scam were tabled in Parliament this week.

However, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Professor W.D Lakshman was informed by the Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake that the reports did not contain the relevant annexes and exhibits.

The reports were tabled in Parliament this week despite the Attorney General issuing instructions not to do so as it may hamper ongoing investigations. (Colombo Gazette)