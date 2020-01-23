WSO2 recognizes integration specialist Yenlo with Partner of the Year Award 2019

Global integration specialist Yenlo, today announced that it has been awarded Partner of the Year 2019 by WSO2.

The award, which Yenlo also received for 2018, recognizes the continued strong performance of Yenlo in its multi-year partnership with WSO2, the leading open source integration vendor.

Yenlo also received WSO2’s Most Certified Partner of 2019 award in acknowledgement of its success in having the highest number of WSO2-certified consultants worldwide. The awards were presented at the yearly strategic kick-off for WSO2 team members and key partners and was held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Yenlo brings more than 12 years of expertise in delivering solutions for enterprise applications, middleware and database platforms for traditional servers, private clouds, and public clouds. As a WSO2 VAR and Premier Integration Partner, Yenlo delivers integration and API management solutions based on the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform that enable agile digital transformation and support organizations’ API-first strategies. Last year, Yenlo introduced Connext, a fully managed integration WSO2 cloud platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the WSO2 Platform. Notably, Connext is the solution of choice for many banks that need to comply with open banking API standards.

“We are excited to recognize Yenlo with our awards for Partner of the Year and Most Certified Partner,” said Shevan Goonetilleke, WSO2 president and COO. “Yenlo has been a valued partner for several years and has played a strategic role in growing adoption of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform. With its extensive team of WSO2-certified professionals, Yenlo is enabling enterprises across Europe, North America, and Asia to grow their digital business and become agile.”

“It is a great honor to again receive WSO2’s award for Partner of the Year. It is a true recognition of Yenlo’s success as a WSO2 partner and our commitment to open source integration. And I’m proud of the extensive expertise of our worldwide team in achieving this superior performance,” said Ruben van der Zwan, CEO and co-founder of Yenlo.

Ruben added, “We are delighted to further extend our partnership with WSO2 in 2020 and to accelerate global adoption of WSO2 by demonstrating to every enterprise the power of this open source integration solution. This year, we will place an extra focus on the Asia-Pacific region; that’s why we opened an office in Sri Lanka last July. We will also continue to focus on the open banking market where our Connext platform is a perfect fit for the banking industry. The awards will make this possible and strengthen this focus.”

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, approach to open source, and agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

About Yenlo

Yenlo is a global system integrator and specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Yenlo is the most advanced Certified Premier Integration Partner (CPP) and Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2 and has offices in The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, United States and Sri Lanka. Our business is founded on the belief that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; or add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy.

At Yenlo, we bring agility to enterprises by delivering first-class professional services based on deep expertise. Our services range from enterprise and solution architecture to software development; operational support; and WSO2 product support, training and certification programs. These are complemented by our pre-built solution-as-a-service offerings, including our Connext service, a fully managed integration-platform-as-a-service. Visit www.yenlo.com for more information.