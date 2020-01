Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother Rifkan Bathiudeen was arrested and remanded over a forged land deal.

Rifkan Bathiudeen was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate who ordered that he be remanded until the 06th of February.

Rifkan Bathiudeen was accused of selling a 78-acre land in Mannar to a private company under a false deed.