Forensic Audit reports found to be incomplete

The five Forensic Audit reports on the Central Bank treasury bond scam, tabled in Parliament this week, have been found to be incomplete.

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Professor W.D Lakshman was informed by the Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake that the reports did not contain the relevant annexes and exhibits.

The reports were tabled in Parliament this week despite the Attorney General issuing instructions not to do so as it may hamper ongoing investigations.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has directed the Secretary-General of Parliament to take necessary action to make available the complete reports to Parliament at the earliest.

The Monetary Board, in consultation with the Auditor General and the Attorney General, took measures to commission six forensic audits pursuant to the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into and report on the issuance of Treasury bonds during the period 01st February 2015 to 31st March 2016 and matters that had come to light over the recent years in audit reports and in findings of internal investigations pursuant to the exercise of certain regulatory and agency functions undertaken by the CBSL.

The procurement of the five forensic audits were carried out by a Cabinet Appointed Consultant Procurement Committee and the contracts were awarded to audit firms with a global practice and international experience in forensic auditing with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Out of the six forensic audits initiated, five forensic audits have been completed so far at a cost of Rs 275 million (approximately), CBSL. said.

The procurement process of the sixth forensic audit is currently underway.