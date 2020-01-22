Soldier arrested after murdering girl in Jaffna

A soldier has been arrested after he had murdered a girl, believed to be his lover, in Jaffna today.

The soldier and the girl had been engaged in a conversation near the lagoon in Pannai, Jaffna.

The soldier had then killed the girl and attempted to flee.

He was however arrested by Air Force officers and handed over to the Police.

The victim is said to be a Sinhalese student of the Jaffna Medical College.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said that a soldier attached to the Paranthan Army camp committed the crime.

The Ministry of Defence said that the woman he killed was his wife. (Colombo Gazette)