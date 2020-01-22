Sampanthan hurt by comments made on official residence

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader and former Leader of the Opposition R. Sampanthan told Parliament today that he was hurt by the comments made over his official residence.

Some members of the Government had questioned the move to allow Sampanthan to occupy an official residence despite not being the Leader of the Opposition.

Sampanthan said that the official residence was given to him in 2017, two years after he became Leader of the Opposition.

He said that till the official residence was given he was living in a flat and had to climb several steps despite his age.

“Members of Parliament were making unkind remarks about the true state of facts,” Sampanthan said.

He also said that he hardly used the official vehicle which was given to him when he was Leader of the Opposition.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, responding to Sampanthan said that any delay to give him the house when he was Opposition Leader after the 2015 Parliamentary elections, was the fault of the former Government.

He said that the current Government has no issue with the facilities given to Sampanthan. (Colombo Gazette)