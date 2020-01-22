Norwegian envoy to open Sri Lanka’s first floating solar plant in Kilinochchi

The Norwegian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trine Jøranli Eskedal, will open Sri Lanka’s first floating solar plant in Kilinochchi on Friday, the Norwegian Embassy in Colombo said today.

The floating solar plant is a result of the research collaboration since 2017 between the University of Jaffna and the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences (HVL) supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Colombo.

“Norway strongly believes that increased access to clean energy will reduce poverty, improve health and mitigate climate change. We also think that the involvement of the private sector is crucial for accelerating clean and sustainable energy production,” said the Norwegian Ambassador speaking about the upcoming event.

The partnership between universities and Norwegian private companies have been crucial to realize this project. Current Solar AS is the Norwegian developer of floating PV solutions under the trade name “Norwegian Solar floats™”.

Norwegian Energy group Equinor and Innovation Norway, which is the Norwegian Government’s instrument for innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry have also supported the project.

The floating solar power plant project is based on Norwegian marine knowhow from offshore and aquaculture industries and combines well-known features with innovative use of composite beams for the mounting of the solar panels.

The launch of the 42KW floating solar plant will take place on Friday at the Faculty of Engineering, Kilinochchi Campus, University of Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)