President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reissued an Extraordinary Gazette directing the military to maintain public order for another month.

The gazette orders the Armed Forces to maintain public order with effect from today.

Similar gazette notices have been issued every month after the state of emergency imposed following the Easter Sunday attacks was lifted.

The Extraordinary Gazette has been issued by the President under Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40). (Colombo Gazette)