Dialog unveils state of the art Experience Centre in Colombo 3

The Dialog Experience Centre at 528 Alfred Place, Colombo 03 gets a new look and feel promising its customers an even more convenient and delightful experience which includes an array of services accessible on a 24/7 basis. Visitors to the store can explore a multitude of mobile devices and discover the latest customized solutions on offer.

Elite Club Vision members have access to an exclusive lounge with personalised care and assistance from a team of dedicated relationship managers.

For more information on Dialog Service Points, visit www.dialog.lk

