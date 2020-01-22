Arinma Holdings becomes Great Place to Work Certified

Arinma Holdings was certified as a great workplace recently by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka. The company earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in an anonymous survey conducted by Great Place to Work, in Sri Lanka.

“According to the Great Place to Work® study, 91% of our employees had stated that Arinma Holdings is a great place to work. We have also scored over a 75% average in terms of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie at the employee survey. Getting certified by Great Place to Work, is one of the many initiatives we have taken to create a workplace that is an attractive and preferred employer of choice for globally minded job seekers”said Ms. Lydia Mascarenhas, Group Head of HR, Arinma Holdings.

“We applaud Arinma Holdings for seeking employees’ feedback and the opportunity to certify itself,” said Kshanika Ratnayake, CEO of Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace – critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Arinma should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”

Incorporated in 2008, Arinma Holdings group is an emergent infrastructure conglomerate, championing human-centric infrastructure that meets community aspirations of prosperity, social justice, and sustainability. Five companies with a shared passion synergistically collaborate in forming the Arinma Holdings group. Their services include end-to-end project management and advisory; design engineering consultancy; turnkey engineering construction; heavy machinery and haulage solutions. Arinma addresses key environmental, social, and economic imperatives through cutting-edge infrastructure.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.