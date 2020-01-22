Activist Saman Rathnapriya to fill vacant UNF seat in Parliament

Activist Saman Rathnapriya has been named by the United National Party to fill the vacant United National Front (UNF) seat in Parliament.

Rathnapriya will replace Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne who resigned from Parliament today for personal reasons.

Saman Rathnapriya is the joint Convenor of the People’s Collective Movement (Purawesi Ekamuthuwa ).

He was among the activists who played a key role to promote Maithripala Sirisena at the 2015 Presidential election. (Colombo Gazette)