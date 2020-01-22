Activist Saman Rathnapriya to fill vacant UNF seat in Parliament

Activist Saman Rathnapriya has been named by the United National Party to fill the vacant United National Front (UNF) seat in Parliament.
Rathnapriya will replace Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne who resigned from Parliament today for personal reasons.
Saman Rathnapriya is the joint Convenor of the People’s Collective Movement (Purawesi Ekamuthuwa
He was among the activists who played a key role to promote Maithripala Sirisena at the 2015 Presidential election. (Colombo Gazette)
This is the pathetic situation of our politics today. A person of similar status Ranjan R is playing havoc as a MP and now even a more low level person a labourer of the General hospital is appointed. can we expect dignity and honesty from such people.