United National Party Puttalam District Parliamentarian Shantha Abeysekara, who was in remand custody, was granted bail today.

MP Abeysekara had been in remand for violating his bail conditions over a 2004 case.

He had been arrested after being charged with the illegal possession of a firearm while taking part in an unlawful assembly in Chilaw in 2004.

He was granted bail in the case but was remanded last October for violating his bail conditions.