A report has been sought on the personal phone of Swiss Embassy employee Garnian Banniester Francis.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today ordered the Government Analyst to analyze and submit a report on Francis’s personal phone.

The employee is out on bail after she was arrested and remanded over claims she made that she was kidnapped.

The employee was arrested on 16 December on the grounds of falsifying evidence but was granted bail on 30 December. (Colombo Gazette)