Iconic Diesel brand store opens at One Galle Face Mall

Softlogic Brands (Pvt) Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Softlogic Holdings PLC, brings to you denim icon Diesel, the lifestyle brand which recently celebrated 40 glorious years of denim, by opening its very first Denim flagship store at One Galle Face Mall.

In the words of Diesel’s founder Renzo Rosso, “Diesel changed the way the world views denim,” and that is indeed a fact. As an innovative, international, lifestyle company, producing a wide-ranging collection of premium jeans, other clothing and accessories, Diesel has experienced extraordinary growth since its inception and has become a leading pioneer in denim especially in premium casual wear, standing as a symbol for passion, individuality and self-expression.

“Denim is timeless, and we are very excited and pleased to open a flagship store for this iconic brand in the Sri Lankan market. Diesel is and always will be progressive, bold, and fueled by an uncompromising spirit in the design of its product; and this is in keeping with the vision of Softlogic which is set to be the Retailer of the Future, keeping abreast of the times”, said Chairman Softlogic Holdings PLC, Ashok Pathirage.

Occupying 1,948 square feet, the Diesel store at Level 1, One Galle Face Mall, includes an assortment of premium jeans in different fits for men and women as well as a wide range of Diesel’s signature logo and graphic tees, dresses, skirts and tops for women and a variety of shirts and polos for men. In addition, the collection includes footwear, bags and fashion accessories. Diesel’s creative use of denim, special wash treatments, intriguing fabrics and details, and many other out of the ordinary and fun features that Diesel is renowned for play centre stage in Sri Lanka’s first retail store of the brand.

Imbued in the fiber of denim is a spirit of rebelliousness. Sure, the humble fabric started as workwear in Nimes, France, but thanks to its stronghold on 20th-century popular culture, it became synonymous with the bad-boy swagger of James Dean, Marlon Brando, and Bob Dylan. No wonder Renzo Rosso was quickly drawn to the material as a teenager in Italy.

Denim has always been a symbol of social movements based on courage and freedom. At the age of 15, founder Rosso stitched up his first pair of jeans on his mother’s sewing machine, intentionally going against the patterns and proportions he had learned at the Marconi Technical Institute. The final jeans were 42 inches long—compared to the classic 30- or 32-inch inseam and featured a bulbous, flared silhouette and exposed zipper fly. Spiritually, they were the predecessor of everything Rosso has done at Diesel.

Thus Renzo Rosso: “I am very happy to witness the opening of the first Diesel Store in Sri Lanka, and I am sure that the Diesel philosophy and lifestyle will be embraced enthusiastically by the local market and its trend setting community. We are confident in our partnership with Softlogic, the key fashion and lifestyle retailer in the country, with a proven track record of successfully introducing international brands to Sri Lanka”.

The introduction of the Diesel brand to the local market is another addition to the plethora of brands Softlogic has been instrumental in introducing to Sri Lanka. While Softlogic has introduced iconic global brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Furla, Longines, Tissot, Charles and Keith, Aldo, Swarovski, Love Moschino, Armani Exchange, Mango, Yamamay, Nike, Skechers, Adidas Originals, Adidas Performance, Mothercare & ELC, The Toy Store and Hallmark to name a few, Softlogic takes immense pride in opening up access of these global brands to our local customers right at their door step.

Softlogic Holdings PLC is one of Sri Lanka’s largest diversified conglomerates which holds leading market positions in growing economic sectors in retail, healthcare, ICT, automobiles, leisure and financial services. Softlogic holds authorized distributorships for key global brands and employs over 11,000 people in its offices located in Sri Lanka and Australia. At present, Softlogic is the anchor tenant at the One Galle Face Mall where a total retail space of 100,000 sq. ft has been obtained, devoted to delight shoppers with a plethora of exclusive brands and international flavours.