Five Uzbek sex workers arrested at two hotels

Five women from Uzbekistan who were engaged in the sex trade using tourist visas, were arrested at two leading hotels in Wellawatta and Bambalapitiya by officers of the investigation and intelligence unit of the Department of Immigration and Emigration today.

The women were arrested following a raid carried out by the officers using decoys.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said that the women are aged 25 to 35 years.

They have been detained at the Mirihana Detention Center for further legal action.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said that the sex workers had published advertisements offering their services after arriving in Sri Lanka.

They attracted clients through their advertisements and never had a permanent address.

The women had charged approximately SLR 35,000 from their clients. (Colombo Gazette)