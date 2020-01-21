EU election observers to release final report on Sri Lanka polls

The European Union election observation mission (EU EOM) which was in Sri Lanka to observe the Presidential election last November, is to release its final report this week.

The Chief Observer of the European Union election observation mission (EU EOM) Sri Lanka 2019, Marisa Matias, will present the mission’s final report on the 2019 Presidential election on Friday in Colombo.

The EU EOM was in Sri Lanka from mid-October to mid-December 2019, deploying 60 long-term and short-term observers for the 16 November election. The final report is a comprehensive assessment of the entire electoral process and contains 23 recommendations for improvements to future elections.

Ms Matias is a member of the European Parliament from Portugal. (Colombo Gazette)