Sri Lanka still in talks with Singapore over Arjuna Mahendran

Sri Lanka is still in talks with Singapore over former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran.

The Sri Lankan Government has sought the extradition of Mahendran from Singapore to be investigated over the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told electronic media heads today that the due process needs to be followed to secure the extradition of Mahendran and that process is still ongoing.

The documents seeking the extradition of Arjuna Mahendran had been handed over to the Singapore Government by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Singapore last year.

Then President Maithripala Sirisena had signed the documents seeking the extradition of Arjuna Mahendran from Singapore

In June last year the Attorney General filed indictments against Arjuna Mahendran and nine others before the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar over the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

Later the Permanent High Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Mahendran over the Central Bank bond scam. (Colombo Gazette)