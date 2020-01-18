UN and GR discuss sustainable peace and harmony

The United Nations and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have had talks on sustainable peace and harmony.

UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer said that she met the President and discussed discussed UN assistance for public sector innovation, modernization and digital transformation for climate change.

She said that they also discussed youth skills development, education, agriculture and sustainable peace and harmony.

Singer said that the UN is working with Sri Lanka to accelerate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). (Colombo Gazette)