India assures USD 50 Million to boost security in Sri Lanka

India has assured USD 50 Million to boost security in Sri Lanka.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval made the offer when he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo today.

Doval offered USD 50 Million for Sri Lanka to purchase defence equipment, the President’s Media Division said.

“A very cordial discussion was held with National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval today. Strengthening of bilateral cooperation on national security, intelligence sharing, maritime security and fostering of regional collaboration, were some of the key points of discussion,” the President tweeted after the meeting.

The offer comes as the President prepares to travel to China next month for talks. (Colombo Gazette)