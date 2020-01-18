Government insists no ban on Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka

The Government today insisted that there was no ban on Indian superstar actor turned politician Rajinikanth from visiting Sri Lanka.

Government Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa tweeted saying news about visa being denied to Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka was false.

“News about #Indian veteran actor #Rajnikanth’s visa to enter #Srilanka been denied is nothing but a rumor. Both my father and I, like the many other Sri Lankan’s islandwise are huge fans of his films. If he wishes to visit #lka there will be no hindrances,” Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

Former Chief Minister of the Northern Province Justice C.V Wigneswaran paid a courtesy call on Rajinikanth in Chennai last weekend and held talks.

Wigneswaran had briefed Rajinikanth on the issues faced by Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The former Northern Province Chief Minister had also requested Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka and meet the Tamils. (Colombo Gazette)