UNF leaders decide to support Sajith’s new alliance

United National Front (UNF) leaders have decided to support the new political alliance headed by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa.

UNF member and Tamil Progressive Alliance leader Mano Ganesan tweeted saying the UNF leaders met today at the office of the Leader of the Opposition and unanimously decided to form an alliance headed by Premadasa.

He said the UNF leaders also decided to take on board all alliance partners including the UNP onboard.

Ganesan said that Premadasa and party leaders Patali Champika Ranawaka, Rauff Hakeem, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne and Palany Thigambaram participated in the meeting.

Mano Ganesan said that the UNF leaders also decided to have talks with UNP member and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and seek his support for the new alliance.

The move comes after an attempt by the UNP to resolve its party leadership issue failed yesterday.

Current UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has refused to step down as party leader. (Colombo Gazette)