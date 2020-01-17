Sri Lankan deported from Serbia detained in Bangalore

A 24-year-old Sri Lankan national has been arrested by immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore after he was deported from Serbia, Deccan Herald reported.

He was attempting to go to France via Serbia using a valid Indian passport. The accused has been identified as Kiyesiyen Jude Donal. Upon interrogation and verification of his documents, it was learnt that Donal was born in Kaarunagar in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

During the war between Sri Lanka and India in 1991, his parents came to a refugee camp in Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. Later, they migrated to Namakkal in Tamil Nadu.

The accused completed his schooling in Tamil Nadu and after graduation, he applied for a passport using fake documents, claiming to be an Indian.

He got his passport from the Regional Passport Office in Coimbatore. He lost his passport and obtained another one in January 11 this year.

He went to Sri Lanka from Chennai and then to Serbia to reach France. But Serbian officials suspected his nationality and deported him to Bengaluru.

Donal has been booked under various sections of the passport and foreigners act, and remanded in judicial custody.