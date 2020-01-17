Mobitel & ‘CareerMe’ takes on the mantle of career guidance for students, teachers and parents 

Reiterating its pledge in leading Sri Lanka towards an info com and knowledge rich society, Mobitel, Sri Lanka’s National Mobile Service provider, has partnered with CareerMe, a fully-fledged career guidance app and web platform developed by a local company in partnership with an Australian body, to aid students, teachers, parents and other industry professionals alike to obtain career guidance.

The free career guidance mobile app is a first of its kind in Sri Lanka and hosts free, interactive online career tools that help identify the best career and education paths with personalised career guidance at the touch of a fingertip. As technology partner for CareerMe and other such innovative startups, Mobitel has taken on the mantle of a mentor – nurturing tech entrepreneurs and innovative startups to succeed as successful businesses. Since its launch in August 2019, CareerMe App is witnessing rapid adoption and was awarded the ‘Winner in the Learning and Education category’ at the ‘e-Swabhimani Digital Social Impact Awards 2018’, organized by the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka. Through this collaboration, Mobitel hopes to enhance employability by guiding students in the right direction, so that they can pursue their aspirations and become a vital asset to the country.

Nalin Perera – CEO, Mobitel explains, “As the National Mobile Service Provider, Mobitel, is playing a strategic role in driving a spirit of technology-backed entrepreneurship to encourage business ideas that will enhance people’s lives and make a national contribution. Mobitel has been active in expanding nascent IoT and IIoT technologies in Sri Lanka, investing heavily in bringing the advanced technologies to benefit Sri Lankans. Our aim is to empower people from both rural and urban areas with the ability and knowhow to access enterprise solutions that would help them increase their efficiency, productivity and re-engineer processes. We have partnered some startups which are thriving today and will continue to seek out innovative idea and concepts and put them on the path to prosperity. The growth and expansion of home-grown startups have the power to drive economic growth.”

With CareerMe, the future generation of the country can obtain career guidance coupled with advisory support to successfully achieve their ambitions thus become a vital force in fulfilling the future employment demands and help move the nation’s engine of growth forward.

In the past, Mobitel has nurtured THURU as technology partner, providing technical consultation mainly in the domains of NBIoT (Narrow Band Internet-of-Things), Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to make the system futuristic and intelligent. THURU was one of the 10 finalists of the Season 2 of Kotiyak Vatina Adahasak, Sri Lanka’s first-ever innovation and entrepreneurship-based tech reality TV show powered by Mobitel.