Hameedia launches ‘Donate Oxygen to the Planet’ project

Hameedia, Sri Lanka’s leading menswear brand synonymous with style and quality, ushered in the New Year by launching its newest initiative – Donate Oxygen to the Planet. The programme aims to plant around 7000 trees in celebration of the company’s 70th anniversary while also donating oxygen back to planet earth.

The home-grown pioneers in men’s fashion have just completed seven decades of providing superior quality menswear and exceptional service to fashion forward Sri Lankan men from all walks of life. Having mapped out an extensive plan to give back to society and nature in commemoration of its success over the last seven decades, Hameedia will be implementing a series of programmes that not only plant trees but also involve the community in doing so by creating much needed awareness.

Managing Director of Hameedia Group Fouzul Hameed said, “This programme is something we definitely wanted to do. We believe that not only does the ideal man look great, but he is also genuinely interested in his community. I believe there are five salient points every man should live by – Religion is necessary so a person doesn’t lose himself. Respect for all religions is compulsory. Healthy Food and Regular Exercise are imperative since health is wealth. A focus on one’s Career is important to achieve personal goals. Be a Gentleman in life. Nothing is impossible, let’s try”.

Deputy Managing Director of Hameedia Group, Hussain Sadique said, “We have all gathered here today to start a fresh new year. Indeed, we have a lot of hope and plans in this new decade. Hameedia was started with the intention of providing superlative products and excellent service to our customers. We are a company that is accepted by all of Sri Lanka and our next focus is to carry this legacy to international levels. May I remind you that it’s critically important that we all contribute to preserving the environment as a breathable space, by recycling garbage to planting trees and more and thus everyone’s effort counts”.

Co-founder of ‘Thuru’, Wasantha Padukka said that with the collaborative support from Hameedia, they were looking to planting two million trees throughout Sri Lanka. The ‘Thuru’ programme that was initiated three years ago, has extended its efforts in accelerating reforestation through the distribution of seed pods.

The ‘Donate Oxygen to the Planet’ project will join and simultaneously work along with the ‘My Friend Foundation’ to give domestic seedpods to customers. Additionally, more plants and seedpods will be distributed at the Hameedia Head Office, and to customers in a bid to promote a greener and safer environment for our collective future.

Hameedia, Sri Lanka’s leading home-grown menswear brand renowned for its style and quality has achieved phenomenal growth to become a leader in the retail fashion industry. Established in 1949, and with 70 years of expertise, Hameedia is exclusively known for delivering high quality custom tailoring under the bespoke category for gentlemen. With an extensive range of men’s fashion, the Hameedia portfolio consists of a collection of its own high-quality menswear brands and strategic business partnerships with menswear brands from around the world. Some of the brands include Envoy London, Le Bond, Signature, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, Park Avenue, Raymond, and Adidas.