Former Chairman of the Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha, Saruwa Liyanage Sunil was today sentenced to 15 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) by the Colombo High Court for allegedly raping an underage girl in 2012.

Saruwa Liyanage Sunil was arrested in July 2012 over the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The accused was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 as well as Rs 250,000 in compensation to the victim.