Coloma. An exquisite, elegant entry into sanitaryware

Coloma, a contemporary brand of stylishly crafted sanitaryware with cutting edge technology, was launched recently at a gala evening at the Lanka Tiles showroom in Nawala. Marketed exclusively by the Lanka Walltiles Group, a name trusted in Sri Lanka and the world over for more than 40 years, Coloma represents the next step in the evolution of sanitaryware.

Speaking to a distinguished gathering of guests, which included some of Sri Lanka’s leading architects, developers and construction industry retailers, Mr. Mahendra Jayasekera, Managing Director of Lanka Walltiles Group, stated that Coloma would be a game changer for the Sri Lankan market. He added that compared to its competitors, Lankatiles was miles ahead in terms of innovation, export volumes, manufacturing capacity and conformity to international standards and that Coloma is yet another step in this direction.

Coloma launched an exciting product range at the event. Among them are Water Closets in elegant designs for both compact as well as luxury washrooms, ultra functional washbasins and counter tops.

Coloma’s portfolio also includes the SENSO Smart Water Closet, the first product of its kind developed in Sri Lanka that flushes on its own, blows air to dry, comes with a seat that opens on its own and can also be controlled by a remote. All in all, COLOMA’s range of products thus represents the ultimate fusion of beauty and quality, matched by Lanka Tiles’s unyielding commitment to providing the best designs, accessories and fittings for every need and for every living space.