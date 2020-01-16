Talks held to resume operations of Valaichchenai Paper Mill

Discussions were held today on steps which must be taken in order to resume operations at the state-owned Valaichchenai Paper Mill.

Minister of Small and Medium Business and Entrepreneur Development, Industry and Logistics Management, Wimal Weerawansa, visited the paper mill today and inspected the condition of the building and the machines.

The Valachchenai Paper Mill built in 1955 started commercial operations in 1956 and the Mill became a state owned venture in 1976.

Reports say more than 3,000 workers were employed at the mill in the 1970s and it had funded the expansion into a second paper mill at Embilipiya in 1976.

Both these public ventures fulfilled 70 per cent of country’s paper demand until terrorism engulfed the Eastern Province in the 1990s.

Weerawansa said that steps will be taken to revive all state-owned institutions which were forced to close over the past few years. (Colombo Gazette)