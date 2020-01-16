SLFP decides to work with GR at Parliamentary polls

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to work with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Parliamentary elections this year.

The SLFP Central Committee met with former President and SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena today.

At the meeting it was decided that the party must work with the President at the election.

The SLFP Central Committee also agreed that 2/3rd majority must be secured in Parliament through the election.

The SLFP had supported Rajapaksa at the Presidential election last year.