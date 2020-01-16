Sajith to form new alliance if no deal

United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa will form a new alliance if an agreement is not reached on the UNP leader post.

UNP Parliamentarian Harin Fernando said that plans to form the new alliance will move ahead after a UNP meeting on the party leadership issue ended inconclusively today.

UNP Parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that Premadasa had a clear majority support in the party.

He said that attempts will be made to secure the party leadership post to Premadasa, failing which the new alliance will be formed.

The National Elections Commission has called for applications to register new political parties.

Applications would be accepted from 17 January to 16 February.

Premadasa’s camp said that if an agreement on the UNP party leader post is not reached soon a new alliance will be formed.

Sources said that talks have already been held with several political parties to form the new alliance which will be headed by Premadasa.

Premadasa will seek to contest the Parliamentary election as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the new alliance if the UNP fails to back him.

A crucial United National Party meeting at the party headquarters ended today following a heated exchange of words between rival camps.

The meeting was held to decide on the UNP leader post with Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa seeking to replace current leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

However Wickremesinghe’s camp and Premadasa’s camp failed to reach a consensus. (Colombo Gazette)