Mahela questions dropping of Kusal Janith

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena has questioned the dropping of Kusal Janith Perera from the Zimbabwe tour.

Kusal Janith was not included in the Sri Lanka squad for the Zimbabwe tour this month.

“Wasn’t he the same player who won the test match in Durban single handedly 12 months ago? He has only played 3 test matches (5 Innings) since then,” Jayawardena tweeted.

Sri Lanka cricket selectors had said that while Kusal Janith could score well they needed someone who could occupy the crease in a Test match so they picked Lahiru Thirimanne instead. (Colombo Gazette)