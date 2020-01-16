Former Navy spokesman accused over abductions promoted

Former Navy spokesman D.K.P Dassanayake, who was accused over the abduction and disappearance of 11 youth, has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

Dassanayake, who completed his education at Tissa Vidyalaya Trincomalee and Kekirawa Central College, joined the Navy in 1987 as a cadet officer.

He played a key role in the war against the LTTE both as a sailor and Navy spokesman.

However, during the previous regime allegations surfaced against Dassanayake accusing him of being involved in the abduction and disappearance of 11 youth.

Dassanayake had been arrested and remanded but was later freed.

He denied allegations of being involved in the abductions. The youth had been reported missing between 2008 and 2009. (Colombo Gazette)