CID submits report to court on probe conducted over Dr. Shafi

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) submitted a report to the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court today on the investigations conducted so far over Dr. Mohamed Shafi, who was accused of allegedly amassing assets through suspicious means and performing illegal sterilization surgeries.

According to reports, the Magistrate was told that statements were recorded from 76 nurses attached to the Kurunegala Base Hospital.

The CID has also requested a further two months to conduct further investigations.

The case was postponed to 14h March.

The CID has launched a fresh investigation on Dr. Shafi who was released on bail in July last year after being arrested and remanded over suspicions raised on the manner he had accumulated assets.

The CID had earlier informed court that there was no evidence to back the allegations against the doctor.

However the CID officer who handled the case fled the country following the change of Government last November.

The CID later informed court that a new CID team will investigate the case. (Colombo Gazette)