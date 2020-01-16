AG directs CCD to record statements from judges in leaked recordings

The Attorney General (AG) has directed the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to record statements from the judges whose voices have been heard in leaked telephone conversations with Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

Ramanayake had been arrested and remanded for committing a crime in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution by interfering with the functions of judges.

In the leaked telephone conversations Ramanayake is heard speaking to some judges and discussing cases before court.

The Judicial Service Commission had said earlier that they have received a number of complaints regarding three judges involved in the controversial telephone conversations with Ramanayake.

The Judicial Service Commission stated that discussions were held in this regard and action will be taken regarding the judges based on the relevant procedures.