Remains of students killed in Azerbaijan brought to Sri Lanka

The remains of the three deceased Sri Lankan students who were studying in Azerbaijan were received today morning by their families, the Foreign Ministry said.

The three Sri Lankan university students who were studying at Western Caspian University in Baku Azerbaijan had died at their apartment as a result of suffocation from smoke inhalation due to a fire that has occurred on 9 January.

The Sri Lanka Missions in Doha and Tehran were in coordination with the Foreign Ministry in Colombo in airlifting the remains on Qatar Airways and expediting all arrangements at state expense.