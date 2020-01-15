Ranjan Ramanayake remanded till 29th January

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday and produced in court today, was ordered to be remanded till 29 January.

He was arrested at his official residence at Madiwela, on an arrest warrant issued by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s court.

The Attorney General had directed the CCD to obtain a warrant and arrest Ramanayake.

Ramanayake was arrested for committing a crime in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution by interfering with the functions of judges.

He was taken to the CCD and was produced before the Nugegoda magistrate today.

The Magistrate ordered that he be remanded till 29 January and also be produced before the Government’s Analyst for a voice test on the 23rd of January. (Colombo Gazette)