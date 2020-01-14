Two cops arrested for accepting liquor as bribe

Two policemen have been arrested for accepting liquor as a bribe, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and Corruption (CIABOC) said.

The policemen attached to the Gampaha Police and another individual had accepted two liquor bottles as a bribe.

According to a complaint made at CIABOC, the two policemen had sought the bribe after accusing a man of inappropriate behavior towards his female partner on the street.

The policemen had seized the driving licence of the man and the identity card of the woman and demanded a bribe to return it.

The man had then made a complaint at CIABOC.

The policemen and an intermediary were arrested while accepting the bribe.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)