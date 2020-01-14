‘Traveling in the Wild’ by Cinnamon Holidays and HSBC Premier

Cinnamon Holidays together with HSBC Premier is unfolding the biggest wildlife exhibition in Colombo, ‘Traveling in the Wild’, on 18th and 19th January at the Lionel Wendt, Harold Peiris Gallery.

A photography exhibition celebrating six years of guided tours around the world conducted by Cinnamon Holidays, will showcase a total of 150 images, giving visitors a holistic impression of their global wildlife safari. This event invites all nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts to experience the realistic and breathtaking captures of animals in their natural habitat.

The excursions that resulted in this epic exhibition started in 2013 as an expedition to photograph unique sites in the island itself, however it later broadened to other parts of the world. Initially having travelled from the dry zone to the rain forests of Sri Lanka’s wild and the Northern plains, Cinnamon Holidays took to venturing beyond the shores to explore the Tiger country in Rajasthan hence making Ranthambhore National Park their first stop out of Sri Lanka. Having spanned across seven national parks in India covering four states, it soon extended to guided photography safaris arranged in Kenya, Brazil, Hungary, Zambia, Madagascar and Indonesia.

The expeditions that were carried out in these countries were curated to maximize on opportunities to take great photographs that can decorate ones memories and later on, even living rooms. After six long years, nearly 50 outbound trips and countless unforgettable escapades in the wild, Cinnamon Holidays is delighted to share the moments witnessed by them and all their traveling guests and partners over the years.

Commenting on this grand initiative, Chitral Jayatilake, Vice President John Keells Group and Head of Nature Trails stated, “The exhibition will take you on a visual safari like never before, covering Tigers and Leopards in India to the great migration and the big cats of the African savannah. It will then showcase the top cat in the Pantanal, the Jaguars, and swing back to Borneo with images of our Orangutan safari concluded just eight weeks back.”

Further speaking of his experience on being hosted at varied national parks across the world, “We have been blessed to travel with amazing like-minded guests whose passion for photography and outdoors kept our motivations high. Hence, the images and short commentaries will recreate these awe-inspiring experiences and encounters in the safari” he enthused.

Nadeesha Senaratne, Country Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management at HSBC Sri Lanka said, “We are delighted to be working with Cinnamon Holidays again on a similar project as it has always been an immense success in the past. HSBC Premier, as always strives to create new experiences for customers and we are happy to see the many wildlife adventures with our customers culminate into the photography exhibition. We understand that our customers have different lifestyles and ambitions and HSBC Premier is pleased to help fulfil them through such events and many more planned in future. We hope customers will enjoy the exhibition and get to re-live the photographic memories of their adventures in Sri Lanka and other parts of the world once again.”

Cinnamon Holidays, a specialised tourism division of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, curates holiday experiences to celebrate the natural world, admiring traditions and heritage, diversity of people and places while treading lightly among the magical spaces on earth. It is one of Sri Lanka’s leading providers of holiday excursions with years of experience in the field with in-house experts who ensure providing the ultimate island experiences in Sri Lanka.