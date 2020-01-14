Russia to continue arms trade with Sri Lanka

Russia says it will continue its arms trade with Sri Lanka by providing weapons to the military and help Sri Lanka improve its defence system.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, said that Russia has provided and will continue to provide arms and equipment to the Sri Lankan Army to fight its enemy and improve its defence system.

He was speaking at a joint press conference in Colombo today with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Lavrov noted the close relationship between Sri Lanka and Russia, especially in the international arena.

The Russian Foreign Minister thanked Sri Lanka for the support given to the initiatives taken by Russia in the UN.

He said that Russia and Sri Lanka will work together on counter-terrorism and Russia will also support Sri Lanka in its attempt to hold accountable those responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena thanked Russia for the support it has given the country in the past, especially at the UN Human Rights Council.

He said that at talks today both Sri Lanka and Russia agreed to expand economic and trade cooperation as well as in the fields of defence and counter-terrorism.

Gunawardena also said that both countries agreed to expand bilateral trade to USD 700 million from around USD 400 million in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister also slammed the United States over its military actions in some countries.

He blamed the US for the tensions between the US and Iran but said that Russia will not interfere. (Colombo Gazette)