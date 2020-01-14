Police advised to follow the law when making arrests

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has advised the Police to strictly comply with the law when making arrests.

The President issued the instructions to the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne through Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundara.

Wickramaratne has been advised to exercise caution and adhere to legal norms when making arrests, the President’s media division said.

President Rajapaksa further said that when public representatives such as Parliamentarians and professionals such as doctors are subjected to arrest, the police officer should show proper respect to them.