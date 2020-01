President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to increase the minimum daily wage of plantation workers with effect from March 01, 2020.

Accordingly plantation workers will be granted a minimum daily wage of Rs 1,000.

The minimum wage was increased to Rs. 750 by the former Government despite demands to increase it to Rs. 1000.

Plantation companies refused to increase the wage to Rs. 1000 saying they could not afford it.