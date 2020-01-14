Local herbs at Hilton Colombo

#EatDrinkHilton is all about fresh produce, seasonal offerings and local tastes. Hilton Colombo will celebrate local herbs this January and February.

Special menus both food and beverage have been curated by the ExecutiveChef Robert and the mixologist at LAB.

These unique local herb infused dishes and drinks will be available at Café Kai, Graze Kitchen, Curry Leaf and LAB (Lounge & Bar) till the end of February.

Try out the appetizers and salads at Graze Kitchen; thebu salad with mint in young coconut shell withcoconut chips & lemongrass – coriander dressing, karapincha cashew makiroll which consist of prawn and avocado centered makiroll coated with tarragon,karapincha& cashew.

For mains there are the herbed chicken skewers; succulent grilled chicken kebab with mint, gotukola, thabouleh, curry leaf focaccia & coconut dip. A “must try” is the char-grilled pork cutlet on basil peach barley risotto & tapioca chips! Top it all with a decadent dessert; co­ee cardamom kulfi with oreo& mint sorbet.

The Curry Leaf specials; coriander infused lagoon crab curry with cumin, turmeric and green chili, coconut & curry leaf crumbed batter fried fish and godambarotti served with kochchi and mint paste are two exotic dishes to savour.

Café Kai is where you will find your sweet cravings and the out of the ordinary selection of cakes, pralines and truffles await you these two months! Salted caramel & mint gateau, aloe vera& thyme surprise, nutmeg crunch with tarragon praline, caramel & lemongrass with oregano praline, coriander coconut truffl­e and mix herb tru­ffle.

Enjoy the many concoctions that our mixologist has come up with, in a relaxing atmosphere at the LAB. Call the F&B Reservations Desk on 2492492 for more information and log on to www.hiltoncolombo1.com FB/hiltoncolombo to find out more on what’s happening at the Hilton Colombo.