Speaker says leaked telephone recordings misuse of technology

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says telephone recordings of private conversations leaked to the media recently is a misuse of technology.

He said that while new technology is good for a country, misusing that technology harms society.

Jayasuriya was commenting on telephone recordings of private conversations involving United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake being leaked to the media.

The Speaker’s office quoted him as saying that mobile telephones and other communication mediums have broken families.

He said that countries like Sri Lanka which import such equipment must look at them being used for educational purposes.

Several recordings of private telephone conversations involving Ramanayake and Police investigators, judges, journalists, actresses and others were leaked to the media recently.

The recordings had been stored in CDs by Ramanayake but were leaked after he was arrested by the Police recently. (Colombo Gazette)